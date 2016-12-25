WWE Year in Review: Ranking the Top 25 Best Matches of 2016

Say what you will about the highs and lows WWE has experienced over the course of 2016, but the abundance of amazing wrestling that has transpired across all of WWE's major platforms cannot be denied.

From a women's revolution taking place to the arrival of AJ Styles to the return of the Cruiserweights, 2016 will be remembered as being a banner for WWE, especially inside the squared circle. The year started strong with one of the best Royal Rumble matches in nearly a decade and recently wrapped up with a women's Iron Man match at Roadblock.

As you will soon see, there were more "Match of the Year" candidates in 2016 than there have been in some time. Of course, these type of lists are entirely subjective, but these bouts were certainly the cream of the crop in terms of tremendous wrestling, monumental moments and magnificent storytelling.

Criteria for the rankings include (but aren't limited to) the match's build, finish, aftermath, lasting impact, overall execution and other factors.

That being said, let's reflect on the highlights of what has been short of an astounding year for in-ring action in WWE, NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic.