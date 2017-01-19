David West Injury: Updates on Warriors Forward's Thumb and Return

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Golden State Warriors forward David West suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Warriors PR on Twitter.

West Will Be Re-Evaluated in 2 Weeks

Thursday, Jan. 19

In his first season with the Warriors, West has already been banged up because of a hip pointer, which further diminished his time on the court as Draymond Green's backup.

A two-time All-Star, West is in the midst of his least productive season since his 2003-04 rookie campaign, as he's averaged 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 11.5 minutes per game.

However, his role isn't integral, given Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Green.

The 36-year-old West joined the team as a security blanket after Golden State lost Festus Ezeli and Andrew Bogut during the summer.

With West sidelined, the Warriors will turn to Kevon Looney and James Michael McAdoo to provide relief when Green needs a breather.

But don't expect the Warriors to slow down in any way despite West's absence.