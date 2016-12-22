Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

It's that time of year again!

Out with the old and in with the new.

So, here at Bleacher Report, that means it's time for our year-end tradition of making bold (and hopefully accurate) prognostications about what will happen in the sweet science over the coming 12 months.

We check in on some of the sport's biggest fighters and biggest potential fights.

Will there be any power shake-ups?

Who will end the year as the top fighter in the sport?

We'll answer all these questions and more.

These are 10 bold predictions for boxing in 2017!