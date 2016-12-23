Dark-Horse Contenders for the 2016-17 Stanley Cup

The NHL standings as we hit the Christmas break have some familiar names at the top. There are constant contenders when it comes to the Stanley Cup—teams able to perennially put a squad together that fans just know is going to be making a push for a championship.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals are all in playoff spots as of Dec. 22 and are the class of the Eastern Conference. In the West, the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings are the usual suspects.

As for the others filling out the playoff spots and contending for wild-card berths, there are plenty of surprises. There are also some disappointments who are falling short of those spots, for various reasons.

Mixed in with the bona fide Cup candidates are some dark horses who may beat the odds and battle for the title come this spring.

Read ahead to see if your team is among them.