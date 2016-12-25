College Football Championship 2017: Analyzing Schedule and Playoff Matchups

Although the College Football Playoff committee could have easily filled an eight-team field for this year's championship tournament, all four of the teams that were selected are worthy of the opportunity, led by top seed Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are joined by Clemson, Ohio State and Washington for an event that should produce three memorable matchups starting on New Year's Eve. Of course, the biggest question is whether the Tide or Buckeyes will add a second CFP crown, or if the Tigers or Huskies will claim their first.

Let's check out all of the important information for the upcoming CFP games. That's followed by a preview of both semifinals and predictions for which teams will advance to face off for the title.

College Football Playoff Schedule

2016-17 College Football Playoff: Game and TV Information Game Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Peach Bowl Dec. 31 3 p.m. (4) Washington vs. (1) Alabama ESPN Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 7 p.m. (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson ESPN National Title Jan. 9 8 p.m. Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner ESPN ESPN.com

Semifinal Game Previews

Washington vs. Alabama

Alabama enters as the clear title favorite. The Crimson Tide navigated the regular season without a single loss despite games against USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn and Florida. The 52-6 blowout of the Trojans is particularly impressive looking back given how they finished the season.

As always, the Tide are built on the foundation of their defense, which ESPN noted leads the country in efficiency by a wide margin heading into the playoff. The only real issue they have, and the one reason Washington has a chance, is when an opponent gets terrific quarterback play.

Chad Kelly threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns for Ole Miss in Bama's closest call of the year, a five-point victory back in September. If Jake Browning can put up those type of numbers, the Huskies will at least be in the game late.

Michael Casagrande of AL.com passed along comments from Tide head coach Nick Saban, who's keenly aware of what the sophomore signal-caller can do:

I was very, very impressed with their offense in terms of how they execute, the balance that they have and their ability to run the ball with some very good backs, some very talented receivers. But a quarterback who really understands his offense very well, executes it very well, gets the ball out of his hand quickly, knows when to throw the RPOs and when to hand the ball off and can make plays down the field, as well, and is athletic enough to scramble, extend plays and make plays with his feet.

If Alabama only had a week to prepare for everything Browning and Co. can do on offense, there might be some legitimate concern for the top seed. Giving Saban and his staff nearly a month to prepare the unit takes away some of that upset potential, though.

As long as the Crimson Tide prevent Washington's quarterback from completely taking over the game, they will hold a clear edge.

Damon Amendolara of CBS Sports Radio is forecasting a blowout:

I know people wanna believe #Washington has a chance vs. #Bama. I don't see it. Good luck Huskies vs. that Wood Chipper. Bama by 3 TDs. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) December 5, 2016

Although it may not end up being that lopsided, the Huskies' path to victory is narrow. Everything must go right on offense to hang with the Tide and, considering the amount of talent Bama has on defense, it should roll into the championship game.

Prediction: 35-24 Alabama

Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State enters the College Football Playoff with something to prove. The Buckeyes were given a spot in the final four over a few major conference champions, including Big Ten winner Penn State, which also handed them their only loss of the regular season.

Beyond that, the matchup between OSU and Clemson is one of the best in all of bowl season. Each squad is littered with playmakers on both sides of the ball, which suggests one or two game-breaking plays will make all the difference.

The best battle of all should be between the Buckeyes' defensive backs and the Tigers' wide receivers. The likes of Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and Deon Cain must find a way to get open consistently against Gareon Conley, Marshon Lattimore, Malik Hooker and Damon Webb.

Count Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer among those looking forward to seeing that group of players go at it for 60 minutes, per Dan Hope of the Independent Mail.

"Our secondary is very good," Meyer said. "That side of the ball is going to be a great matchup with their skill against ours."

If the Buckeyes can win that matchup, Nick Fink of Cleveland's Talking Heads discussed the team's other crucial key to success:

The key for Ohio State will be to force Watson to throw the ball. Setting an edge and not letting Watson run will stall Clemson's offense. — Nick Fink (@finkn23) December 5, 2016

Between the Ohio State secondary, Clemson's wideouts, the quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson and J.T. Barrett, and all of the other star power, the stage is set for an instant classic. The end result should be a one-score game decided in the final minutes.

Prediction: 34-31 Ohio State