Examining How Arsenal Would Replace Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez

It's been a dark week for Arsenal fans, so they can be forgiven if they've occasionally thought the unthinkable. Although all the Gunners' negotiating powers will be diverted into attempting to agree new deals with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, it's possible that they could fail to find an agreement.

In that case, the Gunners will have to face up to the prospect of replacing their two marquee stars. Just how might they make up for the loss of their two key players?

If he continues to perform as he has done in the last two games, Ozil would not feel like a particularly painful loss. However, he is unlikely to do so—after all, his class is permanent. His recent performances have been a mere blip in an otherwise excellent campaign. Adding goals to his game has made him a more complete player.

However, Arsenal still might see Ozil's departure as a chance to reinvent. Right now, the team is effectively built around him. His mercurial gifts demand a pure No. 10 role, which is increasingly infrequent in English football.

If Ozil weren't there, Arsenal could alter their system—either switching to a front two or more likely installing a third central midfielder who offers more defensive cover than the German.

There are possible internal solutions for that particular scenario. Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere have both played much of their club football in deeper positions but are arguably at their best when operating as the most advanced midfielder. Nevertheless, they are not likely to shy away from doing some of the dirty work—both players are willing to track back and tackle when required.

An Arsenal midfield without Ozil would almost certainly be less creative, but it might be significantly more solid.

Right now, there is real doubt over whether or not Wilshere will pull on an Arsenal shirt again. Losing Ozil would create an opening for him to stake his claim to that spot in the team. His performances for Bournemouth would need to improve significantly for him to convince Gunners manager Arsene Wenger that he is ready to take up the creative mantle in north London, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility.

Intriguing though the possibility of Ramsey or Wilshere profiting from Ozil's departure is, the most realistic situation is that uproar over losing the German would force the club to bring in a high-ticket replacement. A few possibilities have already been mentioned—West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet has already made his interest in a switch plain in conversation with RMC (h/t the Telegraph):

I read that [Arsène] Wenger considers me the missing piece of the Arsenal's game, but he's never told me that. We [West Ham United] conceded five or six at home against them. When you see them playing, as a technical player, you could only have fun in that team. They're candidates for the title every year. I miss the Champions League... I've got some great years ahead of me and I want to enjoy them by playing in important competitions.

Given the way West Ham are playing this season, finding themselves in 13th place in the league table, Payet would presumably jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium. However, the Frenchman will turn 30 this season; replacing Ozil with an older player would be an unusual move.

What's more, Wenger has tracked Payet's entire career. If he was convinced he had the quality to play for Arsenal, he would have moved for him before now.

Someone like Julian Draxler seems more appropriate. Like Ozil, Draxler is a Germany international—and one of huge potential. He is going through a difficult time in Wolfsburg, but his struggles have not masked his outrageous talent. The problem for Arsenal is that he may be out of reach by the time they're forced to make a decision on Ozil—according to Simon Jones of MailOnline, he is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Draxler may be figuring prominently in Wenger's thoughts—partly because he also has the attributes to be converted into a centre-forward. If Arsenal lose Alexis, they'll need a new striker.

It can't be a question of turning back to Olivier Giroud. Arsenal have had to work hard to move away from a style that was dependent on the Frenchman's holdup play—to revert to that would be regressive. Wenger is a big admirer of Danny Welbeck, who is much more mobile than Giroud, but after two long-term knee injuries, it's difficult to know if he will return to action as the same player.

As much as the Arsenal fans love Ozil, losing Alexis is arguably the more frightening prospect. The Gunners spent years hunting for a striker with his particular collection of attributes. He has speed, skill, mobility and a clinical eye in front of goal. Players like that are not easy to come by.

Antoine Griezmann is one such player. In an interview with France Football (h/t MailOnline), he revealed that Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny frequently asks him about the possibility of moving to north London:

For Arsenal, he speaks to me about them often. But I feel good at Madrid. I do not want to leave. I feel calm here. The little one (baby girl) has just arrived, I am playing matches, I feel good. Sorry, I am going to stay. But Arsenal is a wonderful team. They play great with the ball.

For now, it seems Griezmann is content to remain at Atletico. However, if he decided to embrace a new challenge, he is someone with the profile and ability to replace Alexis.

Whether or not Arsenal could pull off the deal would remain to be seen. Griezmann is one of the most prized players in world football, and a club who have not won a league title in more than a decade might struggle to convince him that his ambitions could be fulfilled at the Emirates Stadium.

Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph has cited Marco Reus as an alternative. That seems significantly more plausible, though the Borussia Dortmund man's injury record would worry Arsenal fans.

Arsenal will still be optimistic of agreeing new deals for Ozil and Alexis. However, it would be remiss not to consider contingencies. Too often in the past, the club has suffered after not making adequate plans to replace crucial players.

If Ozil or Alexis were to go, it cannot be allowed to have the kind of detrimental impact that losing Cesc Fabregas or Robin van Persie did. Those sales set the Gunners back years. Arsenal should push the boat out to keep their stars, but they must also accept the possibility they will be unsuccessful and plan accordingly.