Sugar Bowl 2017: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Oklahoma vs. Auburn

The Oklahoma Sooners entered the 2016 season with College Football Playoff aspirations but fell short thanks to two nonconference losses. While the Sugar Bowl may not have been their preferred destination, they do get the opportunity to test their mettle against a battle-tested SEC opponent in a New Year's Six game.

Oklahoma will square off with the Auburn Tigers, who are looking to bounce back from losses in two of their final three regular-season games.

As with many high-profile bowl games, the outcome figures to come down to a few critical matchups. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the key stats and a breakdown of the matchups to watch.

Key Stats

Stat Oklahoma Auburn Offense Points Per Game 44.7 (third in nation) 32.3 (47th in nation) Total Yards Per Game 557 (third in nation) 449 (37th in nation) Passing Yards Per Game 319.8 (12th in nation) 170.8 (112th in nation) Rushing Yards Per Game 237.5 (21st in nation) 278.5 (sixth in nation) Defense Points Allowed Per Game 29.7 (75th in nation) 15.6 (fifth in nation) Total Yards Allowed Per Game 440 (89th in nation) 348 (20th in nation) Passing Yards Allowed Per Game 279 (119th in nation) 223.6 (61st in nation) Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game 160.8 (55th in nation) 124.8 (21st in nation) Sacks 25 (66th in nation) 25 (66th in nation) Interceptions Eight (88th in nation) 11 (53rd in nation) Source: ESPN.com

Matchups to Watch

The Heisman Duo Against Auburn's Secondary

Oklahoma ranks third in the nation in points per game thanks to a dynamic passing attack that features quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Both were Heisman Trophy finalists after producing head-turning seasons. Mayfield completed an incredible 71.2 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards and 38 touchdowns, while Westbrook served as his No. 1 target with 1,465 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches.

The Sooners won nine games in a row after a 1-2 start as the duo consistently torched Big 12 defenses. They will face a bend-but-don't-break Auburn defense that ranks a middling 61st in passing yards allowed per game but fifth in points allowed per game.

Not even SEC champion Alabama offers the type of aerial attack Oklahoma does, but Auburn does have experience against a Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback this season.

Who wins? Oklahoma Auburn Submit Vote vote to see results Who wins? Oklahoma 75.0%

Auburn 25.0% Total votes: 4

It held Deshaun Watson and Clemson to just 19 points in a 19-13 loss in the season opener. Watson threw for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception and struggled to make the game-changing plays he did for much of the rest of the season.

However, No. 1 receiver Mike Williams torched Auburn for 174 receiving yards. If Westbrook follows that blueprint, it will be a long evening for the Tigers.

The other problem Oklahoma presents for Auburn is a formidable rushing attack with Joe Mixon, who has recorded 1,183 rushing yards, and Samaje Perrine, who has accumulated 974. The Tigers may be forced to commit additional defenders to the box, which could open more passing lanes for Mayfield and Westbrook in the second half.

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops had high praise for his offensive unit, per Josh Vitale of the Opelika-Auburn News:

The offense has been very prolific. There's no doubt it all begins with Baker Mayfield. Then the offensive line has been so positive with great backs, and the great deep threat to Dede Westbrook. There are kind of threats everywhere you look. Really, in my 18 years, if it's not the most prolific, it's right there with the 2008 offense that set some records and was really strong with Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray and Jermaine Gresham.

The Tigers need to remain within striking distance and hope their own offense makes big plays late in the game.

Auburn's Rushing Attack Against Oklahoma's Front 7

A quick glance at Auburn's statistical breakdown says everything opposing defenses need to know about its offensive attack.

It is sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game and 112th in passing yards per game. It wants to control the clock with the Kamryn Pettway (1,123 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground) and Kerryon Johnson (862 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground) and remain ahead of schedule on down and distance.

The Tigers should have success on the ground against an Oklahoma defense that struggled all season.

If there is a silver lining for the Sooners, it is the fact they are mediocre against the run compared to abysmal against the pass. They are 55th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game and 119th in passing yards allowed per game.

Jordan Evans, Emmanuel Beal and the rest of the Oklahoma front seven must find a way to at least contain the Auburn rushing attack and force it to turn to the air, even if the Sooners' secondary is suspect. The Tigers struggled to move the ball in the passing game and would have their best chance to win if they keep Mayfield on the sidelines by controlling the clock on the ground.

Weakness vs. Weakness

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com said "the Sooners have a massive edge at quarterback" when picking Oklahoma to win, which says something about Auburn's passing game.

It is an alarming 112th in the country in passing yards per game, but a matchup with Oklahoma's porous secondary could provide some help. The Sooners are 119th in the country in passing yards allowed per game.

These are the two glaring weaknesses on each side, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said his team will have a healthy Sean White, per Tom Green of AL.com. The quarterback dealt with a shoulder injury down the stretch, which is one reason his team struggled to win games and move the ball through the air late in the season.

He finished with nine touchdowns to just three interceptions and could find some holes against Oklahoma.

If the Tigers find a way to move the ball with the passing attack against this weak secondary, the Sooners may be forced to remove a defender or two from the box. That, in turn, would give Auburn's powerful rushing attack more lanes to run through, which represents its most realistic opportunity to keep up with Mayfield and Co.

Stats and national rankings are current as of Sunday, Dec. 25.