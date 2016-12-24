Fiesta Bowl 2016: Individual Matchups to Watch in Ohio State vs. Clemson

There might not be a closer bowl game on the postseason schedule than the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson and Ohio State have both impressed throughout the season and are each capable of bringing home a national title. Of course, they will first have to get through each other in the second national semifinal game.

While it takes an entire team to win in this sport, a few individual matchups could end up making the difference in what should be a close game. These are the most important battles to watch on New Year's Eve.

QB Deshaun Watson vs. S Malik Hooker

At times, Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in college football. The Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 3,914 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season, right in line with his impressive numbers from a year ago.

He is also a major threat with his legs, running for 1,829 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

If there is one weakness in his game, however, it's turnovers. Watson has thrown 15 interceptions already this season, including three in the loss to Pittsburgh.

This is not ideal against an elite Ohio State secondary, led by safety Malik Hooker. The sophomore has six interceptions this season, three of which were returned for a touchdown.

Albert Breer of NFL Network believed he should have won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award over Michigan's Jabrill Peppers. Ari Wasserman of Cleveland.com has even higher praise:

Ohio State's best offensive player: Malik Hooker — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 26, 2016

Hooker is capable of changing a game with his playmaking ability, and Watson will have to do whatever he can to avoid throwing in his direction.

WR Mike Williams vs. CB Gareon Conley

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson's success in the passing game depends mostly on Watson spreading the ball around and avoiding turnovers, but Mike Williams will also play a major role.

The Tigers have numerous targets who can make an impact in this one, including Artavis Scott, Jordan Leggett and Deon Cain.

"These are the best receivers we've seen," Gareon Conley said of the Clemson wideouts, per Dave Biddle of 247Sports.

Still, Williams is the clear No. 1 target and one of the best in all of college football. He enters the next game with 84 catches for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns, often dominating with his 6'3" frame and strength to get almost any ball.

Conley and Marshon Lattimore will both be tasked with slowing down the receiver, and their effectiveness will go a long way toward the team's success stopping Clemson.

As a junior with experience and good length, Conley could see more of this difficult assignment while proving to NFL scouts what he can do.

C Pat Elflein vs. DT Carlos Watkins

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The big men in the trenches don't often make the headlines, but this battle will be one of the most important of the game.

Carlos Watkins was a second-team All-American this season after earning 70 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss. He has great speed and athleticism to get into the backfield and blow up an opponent's play, whether it is a run or a pass.

Meanwhile, Pat Elflein comes in with even better credentials as a first-team All-American and the Rimington Trophy winner as the best center in the country. The senior is an anchor for the offensive line and is a major key to the team's success.

If Elflein is able to clear running lanes while keeping Watkins in front of him, Ohio State will be able to move the football with consistency. Otherwise, J.T. Barrett could be under pressure the entire game.

RB/WR Curtis Samuel vs. LB Ben Boulware

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In a game full of elite talent on both sides, Curtis Samuel might be the most exciting player on the field.

The All-American tallied 1,526 yards from scrimmage with 15 touchdowns this season as both a running back and receiver, averaging an incredible 9.8 yards per touch. If Clemson wants to slow down the Ohio State offense, it will need to prevent Samuel from getting the ball in space.

Ben Boulware is someone who will have to play a big part in slowing down the dynamic runner. The linebacker does a great job of covering a lot of ground and rarely misses plays, leading the team with 114 tackles.

"It may sound confident or cocky, but I feel like I have the right to say that I feel like I'm the best linebacker in the country," Boulware said in November, per Gene Sapakoff of the Post and Courier.

He will need to play at this level against Ohio State, swarming to the ball and wrapping up tackles. Although Boulware won't be covering Samuel down the field, he needs to make sure none of his short plays turn into big gains.

Note: Statistics courtesy of team sites and Sports Reference.

Follow Rob Goldberg on Twitter.