    Green Bay PackersDownload App

    Aaron Rodgers Illness: Updates on Packers Star's Status and Return

    GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to the sideline in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a minor illness in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Continue for updates.

       

    Rodgers' Status Not in Question

    Saturday, Jan. 21

    According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers came down with a bug that has been going around the Packers locker room.

    "We'll be OK," Rodgers said, per Demovsky. "It's kind of going around. I know Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. So we're all...we're going to be OK and deal with it."

    Rodgers is not listed on the Packers' injury report. The only Green Bay player with an illness on the injury report is kicker Mason Crosby, who practiced in full Thursday and Friday after not participating Wednesday.

    More important for Rodgers is the health of his wide receivers. Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are all listed as questionable, and their statuses won't be determined until shortly before kickoff.

    If a majority of that group suits up, Rodgers should have the weapons necessary to help the Packers hang tough in enemy territory and vie for a berth in Super Bowl 51.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 