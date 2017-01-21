Aaron Rodgers Illness: Updates on Packers Star's Status and Return

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a minor illness in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Continue for updates.

Rodgers' Status Not in Question

Saturday, Jan. 21

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers came down with a bug that has been going around the Packers locker room.

"We'll be OK," Rodgers said, per Demovsky. "It's kind of going around. I know Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. So we're all...we're going to be OK and deal with it."

Rodgers is not listed on the Packers' injury report. The only Green Bay player with an illness on the injury report is kicker Mason Crosby, who practiced in full Thursday and Friday after not participating Wednesday.

More important for Rodgers is the health of his wide receivers. Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are all listed as questionable, and their statuses won't be determined until shortly before kickoff.

If a majority of that group suits up, Rodgers should have the weapons necessary to help the Packers hang tough in enemy territory and vie for a berth in Super Bowl 51.