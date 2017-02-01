    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Zaza Pachulia Injury: Updates on Warriors Center's Rotator Cuff and Return

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on November 28, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has suffered a right rotator cuff strain, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reported on Wednesday.

    Latest on Pachulia's Playing Status

    Wednesday, Feb. 1

    According to Slater, Pachulia is expected to miss "at least a week."

    Pachulia Has Been Solid Piece of Warriors Rotation 

    On the heels of one of the best seasons of his 13-year career with the Dallas Mavericks in which he recorded 8.6 points and a career-high 9.4 rebounds per game, Pachulia signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in which he's been a role-playing frontcourt option. 

    While he's started all 44 games in which he's appeared in during the 2016-17 season, Pachulia is only averaging 18.8 minutes per game on his way to 5.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.

    Much of that has to do with Golden State's success in rolling out a smaller lineup that puts an emphasis on the team's biggest scorers in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. 

    The Warriors have also spent some time without Pachulia before as a wrist injury held him out for four games in December.

    With him sidelined once again, the role of center will fall to a committee comprised of JaVale McGee and Kevon Looney. However, the 5 won't have much of an impact on the Warriors given the team's makeup.

    The longer Pachulia is out, though, the more teams will stress their offensive play close to the basket to exploit Golden State's lack of size. 

       

