Luke Willson Diagnosed with Concussion, Will Not Return for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson was forced to the sidelines with a concussion suffered in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced he would miss the rest of the game.

Willson has struggled with injuries in recent years, only appearing in 11 games in 2016 while dealing with multiple knee injuries. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in October and then suffered a first-degree sprain in November after returning.

He finished the season with 15 catches for 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The receiving numbers are a bit of a disappointment considering the 27-year-old plays a lot of snaps and earned six starts, although most of his contributions come as a blocker in the run game.

His best performance as a receiver in his first four seasons was in 2014 when he finished with 22 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Willson's role in the passing attack was reduced even more with the re-emergence of Jimmy Graham last season.

While Willson has three touchdowns so far in 2017, Graham now projects to gain an even bigger role going forward with him unavailable. Nick Vannett could also get additional playing time in two-tight end sets.