Dark-Horse Candidates for 2017 Heisman Trophy

Lamar Jackson is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, crowned less than two weeks ago as a reward for his tremendous 2016 season. He's only a sophomore, so when he returns to play next year he'll be the front-runner for a second Heisman—and rightfully so.

But, as we saw the last two times a Heisman winner returned to school—Johnny Manziel in 2013 and Jameis Winston in 2014—it takes a lot to repeat and there will be plenty of challengers for that honor.

Rather than focus on those top candidates, such as Jackson and returning Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield, this discussion is about those who don't immediately come to mind.

These players are the ones who won't be in the spotlight right away, as will be the case for Washington quarterback Jake Browning, USC passer Sam Darnold and LSU running back Derrius Guice—the heir apparent to Leonard Fournette.

Instead, we're focusing on the ones whose Heisman push won't begin until they've put together a few strong performances next fall. But once that happens, you'll already be on the bandwagon after checking out our list of dark-horse candidates.