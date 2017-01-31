Kiko Alonso Injury: Updates on Dolphins Star's Recovery from Thumb Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso underwent thumb surgery on Jan. 8, ESPN.com's Adam Caplan reported Tuesday.

Continue for updates.

Alonso Expected to Be Out 6 Weeks

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Caplan also reported Alonso will likely need a month and a half before he's back at 100 percent following the procedure.

Alonso's first season in Miami was a minor success. He led the team with 115 combined tackles and finished in a three-way tie for second on the Dolphins in interceptions (two). Pro Football Focus only gave him a 72.9 overall grade, however—48th among qualified linebackers.

Alonso was better in 2016 than he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but it was still a step back from his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

In general, durability always be a concern with Alonso.

A torn ACL kept him out for the entire 2014 season, and he partially tore the same ACL before the start of the 2015 campaign, which forced him to miss five games. On Dec. 8, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported Alonso had surgery to repair a broken thumb, and he was also dealing with a hamstring issue. Alonso missed Miami's Week 14 clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Alonso is a free agent this offseason, and the follow-up thumb surgery, given his extensive injury history, may give potential suitors further pause about signing him.