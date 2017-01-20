Danny Amendola Injury: Updates on Patriots Star's Ankle and Return

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is slowly making progress coming back from an ankle injury leading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest on Amendola's Playing Status

Friday, Jan. 20

Per Steelers.com, the Patriots have officially listed Amendola as questionable for Sunday's AFC title game.

Amendola made it through the Patriots' first 12 games this season before going down in Week 13 with an ankle injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots' intent was to get Amendola ready for the postseason, and he had two targets last week against the Houston Texans in limited duty.

Amendola has taken on a lesser role in New England's offense, starting only four times in the 12 games he was able to play before injuring his ankle. He was tied for the team lead with four touchdowns at the time of his injury, though he had just 23 catches and 243 yards overall.

The Patriots are having trouble keeping their playmakers healthy. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is out for the year with a back injury that required surgery.

Julian Edelman remains Tom Brady's favorite target, but the absence of Amendola opens up more opportunities for Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell to be involved in the offense. The Patriots have also relied more on the run with LeGarrette Blount setting a new career high in carries (299) this season.

New England head coach Bill Belichick is better at adapting than anyone else in the NFL. Amendola's extensive injury history is something Belichick knows well, so the team has contingencies in place to remain effective against a high-powered Steelers offense.