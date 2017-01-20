    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Danny Amendola Injury: Updates on Patriots Star's Ankle and Return

    FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots exits the field with an ankle injury during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is slowly making progress coming back from an ankle injury leading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Continue for updates. 

         

    Latest on Amendola's Playing Status

    Friday, Jan. 20

    Per Steelers.com, the Patriots have officially listed Amendola as questionable for Sunday's AFC title game. 

    Amendola made it through the Patriots' first 12 games this season before going down in Week 13 with an ankle injury. 

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots' intent was to get Amendola ready for the postseason, and he had two targets last week against the Houston Texans in limited duty.  

    Amendola has taken on a lesser role in New England's offense, starting only four times in the 12 games he was able to play before injuring his ankle. He was tied for the team lead with four touchdowns at the time of his injury, though he had just 23 catches and 243 yards overall. 

    The Patriots are having trouble keeping their playmakers healthy. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is out for the year with a back injury that required surgery.

    Julian Edelman remains Tom Brady's favorite target, but the absence of Amendola opens up more opportunities for Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell to be involved in the offense. The Patriots have also relied more on the run with LeGarrette Blount setting a new career high in carries (299) this season. 

    New England head coach Bill Belichick is better at adapting than anyone else in the NFL. Amendola's extensive injury history is something Belichick knows well, so the team has contingencies in place to remain effective against a high-powered Steelers offense.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 