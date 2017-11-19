Clay Matthews Won't Return vs. Ravens with Groin Injury

John Capella/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Clay Matthews once again needs to overcome injury issues as the Green Bay Packers star was forced to exit Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field with a groin injury.

The Packers announced the ailment on social media and later confirmed he would not return to the contest.

The 31-year-old had been able to stay on the field this year after an injury-plagued 2016 season, when he dealt with ankle, hamstring and shoulder issues. He missed four games but was limited even when in the lineup.

His 24 tackles and five sacks were both career lows for the eight-year veteran.

Matthews has struggled once again with consistency, but he still entered this week's game with 27 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing his natural outside linebacker position.

The versatile player is far removed from his days as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He has earned six Pro Bowl appearances in his career and one selection to the All-Pro first team, succeeding both as a pass-rusher and all-around contributor to the defense.

Despite his apparent decline, he remains a key part of this team both with his on-field contributions and his leadership.

Kyler Fackrell and Ahmad Brooks should get some increased playing time opposite Nick Perry, but losing him for an extended period could be damaging for this unit.