Tom Brady Says He Will Play vs. Jets Despite Shoulder Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is dealing with a shoulder injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, Brady is suffering from a sprained left AC joint but that he should be available to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Brady has been a mainstay on the Patriots injury report for years with minor ailments, but those bumps and bruises have never prevented him from suiting up. In fact, Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season when he suffered a torn ACL.

Otherwise, Brady's only other extended absence has come in the form of a four-game suspension at the start of last season for his role in the Deflategate scandal.

Five games into the 2017 season, Brady has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception for the reigning Super Bowl champions.