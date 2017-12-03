Braxton Miller Suffers Concussion, Will Not Return vs. Titans

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced wide receiver Braxton Miller suffered a concussion Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and will not return.

Miller was in the midst of his best game of the season, racking up four catches for 71 yards, including a 57-yard catch-and-run. He only had 77 total receiving yards on the year coming into the day.

The Texans selected Miller in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but he had a quiet rookie season, tallying 15 catches for 99 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in 10 games, but hamstring and shoulder issues limited him throughout the year.

While injuries have been a problem, he is still learning the position after just a couple of seasons in the role.

The 25-year-old is perhaps best known for his time at Ohio State, where he was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year as the team's quarterback (2012, 2013). He converted to receiver during his final season and showed enough to become an early pick in the draft.

In the short term, with Bruce Ellington (hamstring) also suffering an injury in the game, the Texans will have to rely even more upon DeAndre Hopkins.