Damarious Randall Injury: Updates on Packers CB's Foot and Return

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall is nursing a foot injury that has put his status for Sunday's NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys up in the air.

Randall Listed as Questionable

Saturday, Jan. 14

According to the Packers' official website, Randall was added to the injury report on Saturday.

It's been a frustrating second season in the NFL for Randall, who has had difficulties staying on the field due to injury issues.

After playing in 15 games with three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 2015, he was expected to take on an even larger role after Sam Shields went on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a concussion.

In the first three weeks of the season, he picked off one pass and recorded 11 total tackles as the team's top corner, via the NFL:

How would you name this big play by @RandallTime?



Let us know by using #NTPRandall! https://t.co/4DEzhc2p7a — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2016

But a groin injury held him out of the Packers' Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

He managed to return to the field for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he reaggravated the injury during the game and didn't come back until Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Without its top two cornerbacks, Green Bay's defense suffered mightily, as the Packers lost four of their five games without Randall.

Since Randall's return, the Packers closed out the regular season with six straight wins, while the defense was much improved. In Randall's first two games back, Green Bay allowed just 13 points twice to the Eagles and Houston Texans.

Now with Randall sidelined once again, the Packers will have to rely on Quinten Rollins and Ladarius Gunter to try to keep the secondary afloat.

Green Bay will hope that the two can do enough to ensure that the Packers won't fall on the hard times that they experienced without Randall earlier this season.

