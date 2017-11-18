Joel Matip Reportedly Ruled out of Liverpool vs. Southampton with Thigh Injury

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is reportedly set to miss the team's clash with Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to a thigh problem.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo reported the news on the eve of the contest, noting the player is "unlikely to be risked" for the match at Anfield.

Matip signed for the Reds on a free transfer in 2016 and quickly established himself as the Reds' most important centre-back thanks to his physicality, aerial prowess and impressive distribution. Ragnar Klavan was also drafted in during the 2016 summer transfer window to provide cover, but he is yet to fully convince.

As such, Jurgen Klopp is without quality options to partner Dejan Lovren—who has also struggled this term—at the back when Matip is absent.

His omission may present an opportunity for Joe Gomez to start at centre-back, though, having impressed in recent weeks. The youngster excelled for the England national team against Brazil on Monday.

In short, without Matip in the side, Liverpool's defence is far more vulnerable to pressure from the opposition—his injury is a real blow to their ambitions.