Dillon Brooks Injury: Updates on Oregon Star's Leg and Return

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

As the Oregon Ducks look to stay atop the Pac-12 conference, an injury to star forward Dillon Brooks' leg will make their quest more difficult.

Latest on Brooks' Playing Status

Friday, Jan. 20

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Brooks is in a walking boot after visiting with doctors on Friday.

The junior forward was injured during the Ducks' 86-63 win over Cal on Thursday when he collided with teammate Dylan Ennis near the end of the first half. He didn't play in the second half and finished with 10 points in 13 minutes.

Brooks has already missed time this season due to injuries, missing the Ducks' first three games while recovering from August foot surgery. He got off to a slow start upon returning, scoring in single digits three times in his first four games.

Things have gotten better for Brooks of late, as he's averaging 13.4 points per game and shooting 49.4 percent overall, including 37.2 percent from three-point range.

Last year was a breakout season for Brooks. He led Oregon in scoring (16.7), tied for first in assists (3.1) and finished second in rebounding (5.4).

The Ducks' strength under head coach Dana Altman has been offense, finishing in the top 50 nationally each of the last three seasons. Brooks has been the leader of the group with the ability to put the team on his back, as he did in two NCAA tournament games last year against St. Joseph's and Duke.

Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell will handle the bulk of the load at the two forward positions until Brooks is able to return. The Ducks have high aspirations coming off a 31-win season last year, so losing their best player again is going to cause some panic.

The Pac-12 is loaded at the top with Oregon, Arizona and UCLA all ranked in the top 15 of both the AP and Coaches polls, so losing Brooks for any length of time puts the Ducks at a disadvantage.

Oregon plays at home against Stanford on Saturday before a trip to Utah on Jan. 26, giving Brooks time to recover between games if he has to sit out Saturday.