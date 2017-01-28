    Indiana Hoosiers BasketballDownload App

    James Blackmon Injury: Updates on Indiana Star's Leg and Recovery

    FORT WAYNE, IN - NOVEMBER 22: James Blackmon Jr. #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers brings the ball up court during the game against the Fort Wayne Mastodons at Memorial Coliseum on November 22, 2016 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Indiana Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. suffered a leg injury against Michigan on Thursday. It is unclear when he will be able to return.

    Continue for updates. 

    Latest on Blackmon's Playing Status

    Saturday, Jan. 28

    Indiana head coach Tom Crean announced Blackmon is out indefinitely after suffering a lower leg injury.

    Blackmon No Stranger to Injuries

    Blackmon's sophomore season in Bloomington was cut short after he had season-ending surgery on his right knee to repair a torn ACL, but he's been firing on all cylinders to start the 2016-17 campaign. 

    Although he missed one game with knee soreness in late November, his talents have been on full display, as he averaged 17.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game prior to the injury.

    "James is a lot more explosive than he was," Crean said, per the News-Sentinel's Pete Diprimio (via NCAA.com). "He's playing with more force. He's playing downhill more. He's covering more ground."

    With Blackmon out and OG Anunoby also sidelined indefinitely, Indiana's depth will be tested.   

