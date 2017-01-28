James Blackmon Injury: Updates on Indiana Star's Leg and Recovery

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indiana Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. suffered a leg injury against Michigan on Thursday. It is unclear when he will be able to return.

Latest on Blackmon's Playing Status

Saturday, Jan. 28

Indiana head coach Tom Crean announced Blackmon is out indefinitely after suffering a lower leg injury.

Blackmon No Stranger to Injuries

Blackmon's sophomore season in Bloomington was cut short after he had season-ending surgery on his right knee to repair a torn ACL, but he's been firing on all cylinders to start the 2016-17 campaign.

Although he missed one game with knee soreness in late November, his talents have been on full display, as he averaged 17.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game prior to the injury.

"James is a lot more explosive than he was," Crean said, per the News-Sentinel's Pete Diprimio (via NCAA.com). "He's playing with more force. He's playing downhill more. He's covering more ground."

With Blackmon out and OG Anunoby also sidelined indefinitely, Indiana's depth will be tested.