Robert Woods to Miss Multiple Games After Suffering Shoulder Injury vs. Vikings

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods will miss time after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday the wideout will be out for a couple of weeks, per Myles Simmons of the team's official site.

"That’s a significant loss for us," he said.

He was reportedly seen with a sling on his left arm after totaling eight catches for 81 yards in Week 11, per the Los Angeles Times.

Woods leads the Rams with 47 catches for 703 yards on the season.

Although the 25-year-old USC product has avoided major injury setbacks since the Bills drafted him in the 2013 second round, he's dealt with a variety of minor ailments. Last year, he missed some time with Buffalo while recovering from a knee problem.

If the latest issue keeps him out of the lineup, Cooper Kupp should see the most playing time opposite Sammy Watkins. Tavon Austin, Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper are also options for additional snaps.

Woods' absence is a notable setback for the L.A. offense, and it will make moving the chains much more difficult on quarterback Jared Goff.