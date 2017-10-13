Draymond Green Out for Preseason Game vs. Kings with Back Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced forward Draymond Green suffered a back strain that will keep him out vs. the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Kevin Durant is also out with an illness, and Andre Iguodala won't play due to a back injury, per the announcement.

Green's never appeared in fewer than 76 games since he was drafted in 2012, and that consistent availability has allowed him to evolve into one of the most versatile players the NBA has to offer. Given that it is preseason, the Warriors may be leaving Green out of the lineup for precautionary reasons.

Last season, Green averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and a league-high 2.0 steals per game.

Thanks to those tallies, Green joined Magic Johnson, Fat Lever, Jason Kidd, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only players in league history to average at least 10 points, seven boards, seven dimes and two steals over the course of an entire season.

The Warriors have the depth necessary to withstand any kind of short-term absence from their starting power forward, but it's safe to say David West and Jordan Bell don't pack the kind of versatility that allows them to guard 1-5 or operate as a secondary ball-handler in transition.

West is the best bet to start games at the 4, though head coach Steve Kerr will be hoping Green's injury doesn't leak into the regular season.