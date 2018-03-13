Paul George Does Not Return vs. Hawks After Suffering Groin Injury

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George suffered a groin injury Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters. Donovan added George would be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

George has battled a few minor injuries over the past two seasons, but he's largely been healthy since missing 76 games during the 2014-15 season due to a broken leg.

Appearing in 75 games for the Indiana Pacers last season, George reached new personal scoring heights as he poured in 23.7 points a night on 46.1 percent shooting from the field. His 39.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc was a second-best career mark.

Since getting traded to the Thunder, the five-time All-Star has posted 22 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals per game operating alongside reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Should George miss time, it will be on Westbrook and Anthony to shoulder the bulk of the offensive burden.

Josh Huestis, Terrance Ferguson and Alex Abrines should be the primary candidates to pick up the slack on the perimeter in George's absence.