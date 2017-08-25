Gerald McCoy Will Miss Preseason Game vs. Browns with Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will sit out the team's preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns with a strained groin.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, McCoy's said he's "fine" and the injury is "not serious."

McCoy earned his fifth straight trip to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after collecting 34 combined tackles and seven sacks. He also forced a career-high two fumbles.

While McCoy's talent isn't in question, his durability is a slightly different matter. Since entering the league in 2010, he has played a full season on just two occasions. In 2016 alone, he battled foot and calf injuries but only missed one game.

McCoy doesn't deserve the "injury-prone" label, but the Bucs have likely come to terms with the possibility they'd be without his services for a short stretch in 2017.

They'll likely turn to Clinton McDonald to replace him at defensive tackle against the Browns. McDonald started 12 games last year and recorded 3.5 sacks.

As long as the Bucs have McCoy on the field when they open the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10, his absence Saturday won't have an impact on their hopes in 2017.