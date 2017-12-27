Vincent Kompany Suffers Apparent Calf Injury vs. Newcastle

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany has been hit by another injury problem after limping off early during the Premier League leader's game away to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Kompany left the pitch after just 12 minutes with what could be a recurrence of a longstanding calf problem, per Metro's Coral Barry.

The 31-year-old Belgium international has been plagued by injuries for some time, as illustrated by HLN's Kristof Terreur:

Another problem for Kompany leaves manager Pep Guardiola counting on Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala at the back while John Stones is also injured. It only underlines the need for the Citizens to target a centre-back during the January transfer window.

Unfortunately, the Manchester club has already lost out to Liverpool in the pursuit of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. The Reds released a statement on their official website confirming they have an agreement in place to sign the Netherlands international on January 1.

This comes a day after James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph reported City were closing in on a transfer worth £60 million for Van Dijk. However, James Robson of the Manchester Evening News revealed Guardiola has accepted he's missed out:

Turning attention to another centre-back had to be City's priority this winter. In the meantime, a fit and in-form Kompany has been a rarity of late, and City have worked out how to cope without him.

However, it would be a major boost were he to return to action again as soon as possible.