Philippe Coutinho Suffers Leg Injury vs. Watford, Replaced by Adam Lallana

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho suffered a leg injury during his team's clash with Watford on Monday.

News of the problem for the Brazil international came via the Mirror. The problem will be a blow to manager Jurgen Klopp, especially after Coutinho sat out a period earlier in the season with an ankle injury.

If Coutinho is in the team and on song, typically so are Liverpool. The former Inter Milan man has dazzled from the left flank for the Reds so far this season, finding pockets infield, linking the play with ease and leaving defenders bemused with his technical flair.

Additionally, there's an end product that complements Coutinho's aesthetics. So often he's the man who finds the telling pass in the final third against packed defences, while his long-range shooting means opponents who back off the Liverpool man do so at their peril. He had scored a goal in four of the previous five league matches.

As aforementioned, there are options available to Klopp in the final third. Roberto Firmino is a versatile player who can operate in numerous roles, as can Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane. Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi can also lead the line should the manager choose to utilise a natural centre-forward.

However, Coutinho has emerged as one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. Klopp needs him back in action as soon as possible if Liverpool are to maintain a challenge for a top-four place in the standings.