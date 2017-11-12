    Allen Hurns Leaves Locker Room in Boot, on Crutches After Suffering Foot Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: Allen Hurns #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in a walking boot after apparently suffering a foot injury, per the Florida Times-Union's Ryan O'Halloran.

    Hurns, who turned 26 Sunday, had 70 yards on seven receptions in the game.

    Now in his fourth NFL season, Hurns has recorded 36 receptions for 446 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's seen a significant drop in production from 2015, when he recorded 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns as a downfield threat.

    The Jaguars offense has seen an uptick in production thanks in part to Leonard Fournette, but Blake Bortles is still struggling to develop. The fourth-year quarterback has struggled with interceptions and not found nearly enough success as a downfield passer.

    Hurns missed five games last season because of injury.

