Budda Baker Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

While Washington's offense drew most of the headlines in its reascent to national prominence, its defense quietly ranked among the nation's best. Now the Huskies will have to replace their leader.

Safety Budda Baker announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL draft Tuesday, where he will likely be a second-day selection. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller currently ranks Baker as the No. 50 overall prospect among eligible players.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press shared word of Baker's decision, along with Sidney Jones, Elijah Qualls and John Ross, to leave for the pro game.

The 5'10", 192-pound junior recorded 70 total tackles and two interceptions in 2016. He's been a three-year starter since arriving as the top-ranked prospect in the state of Washington in 2014, per Scout.

“Budda always makes plays,” Washington coach Chris Petersen told reporters. “He makes plays, he plays efficient. You know he’s going to play well.”

Small coming out of high school, Baker has steadily put on weight since arriving without losing much top-end speed. Washington coaches have timed him at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and he posted a 36.5-inch vertical leap and 119-inch broad jump. NFL teams are going to be enamored with his combination of speed and toughness in the run game.

That said, there are still some size issues. NFL safeties are not typically 5'10" speedsters. Even Tyrann Mathieu, who could provide the blueprint with how to use Baker, is more of a hybrid corner-safety than traditional safety. Baker is fine in individual coverage, but that has never been his primary role; he posted only two passes defensed during the regular season.

There are some success stories in recent years with smaller safeties, and it only takes one team to fall in love with his athletic profile. Don't be surprised if he ranks at or near the top of most athletic categories at the scouting combine.

Baker's size is still enough of an issue he's probably stuck in second-day status.