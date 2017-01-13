Marlon Humphrey Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey is headed for the 2017 NFL draft, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Humphrey is coming off a sophomore season in which he racked up 36 total tackles and two interceptions as a part of an Alabama defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation with 13 points per game allowed.

He's impressed the whole way and possesses above-average athleticism that makes him just as solid a defender against the run as well as the pass.

While his physical attributes are impressive, ESPN.com delved into an even more important aspect of his game when Humphrey came out of high school:

It's rare to find cornerbacks as smart, well versed and rounded as Humphrey coming out of high school. Does an excellent job reading the QB and playing the ball in front of him. Anticipation skills are very strong. Ball skills and awareness around it are impressive. Excels at both man and zone schemes but might enter college more ready to play as a Cover 2 boundary defender. Cushions routes well and plays the high-to-low pass as good as any at this level.

His talent helped him become the No. 1 ranked cornerback prospect for 2017, according to Walter Football's rankings.

With Humphrey in the secondary, Alabama rattled off another stellar season that ended with a 13-1 record and a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Now Humphrey has an opportunity to be selected in the top 10 of this year's draft. Given his combination of size, strength and skill, he is one of the most NFL-ready defensive prospects who could make an almost-seamless jump into the pros.