Vontae Davis to Miss Multiple Weeks with Groin Injury, Per Chuck Pagano

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Vontae Davis will miss "multiple weeks" of action due to a groin injury, head coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Tuesday.

Pagano didn't provide a concrete date for the cornerback's potential return to the lineup.

The Colts lean heavily on Davis to guard the opponent's top target with a lack of high-end talent and depth elsewhere in the secondary. It's a crucial role that he struggled to fill at times last season due to a series of injury concerns, though he did play in 14 games.

The 29-year-old University of Illinois product underwent foot surgery during the 2016 offseason. He also missed the start of the campaign because of an ankle problem. He went on to deal with a variety of other ailments, including a concussion and a groin issue.

Rookie Quincy Wilson could get the first crack at trying to lock down opposing No. 1 wide receivers. Rashaan Melvin and Darius Butler are also set to move into more important roles.

Injuries are becoming a notable problem for Davis, and it's had a negative impact on a secondary that already had its fair share of question marks. The Colts will hope he's able to put the health woes behind him when he returns.