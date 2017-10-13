Stefon Diggs Ruled out vs. Packers with Groin Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was ruled out Friday for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers due to a groin injury.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced that both Diggs and quarterback Sam Bradford will be inactive.

Diggs suffered the groin injury during Minnesota's Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears and finished the game with just one reception for four yards.

A groin ailment cost Diggs three games last season, but Diggs said that his current injury isn't as serious, per Scout.com's John Holler: "It's not the same as last year. Last year was really bad. This here, I felt pretty good."

Diggs has started to emerge as a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the Vikings and one of the league's most reliable players at the position. The third-year star out of the University of Maryland caught 136 passes over his first two seasons, including 84 grabs last year.

The only thing that was really able to slow him down last season was injuries as he appeared in 13 of the team's 16 contests.

So far this season, Diggs has reeled in 23 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns, matching a career high.

If the latest issue forces him to sit out further action, Adam Thielen figures to see the most targets. That said, it's possible no single receiver takes on Diggs' high-volume role, with Laquon Treadwell, Jarius Wright and Michael Floyd also in the mix.

All told, the Vikings should be happy with Diggs' progression since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. But the fact he's been banged up so much after becoming more involved in the passing game is at least a minor concern moving forward.