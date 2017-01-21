Davante Adams Injury: Updates on Packers WR's Ankle and Return

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is nursing an ankle injury that has left his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game up in the air.

Continue for updates.

Adams Officially Questionable

Saturday, Jan. 21

According to the Packers' official injury report, Adams earned the "questionable" designation after he failed to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Packers expect him to suit up Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Following two underwhelming years, Adams took a major step forward in 2016, becoming one of the Packers' best pass-catchers. He finished the regular season with 75 receptions for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Zach Kruse, who contributes to Bleacher Report's NFL1000, highlighted in November how consistent Adams was when targeted by Aaron Rodgers:

With Green Bay's receiving corps banged up in a big way, the depth chart would look much thinner without Adams available.

At least the running game has improved after Ty Montgomery became the primary running back. As long as the Packers can pose a consistent threat on the ground, the offense should continue to be effective even without Adams.