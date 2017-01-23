Vince Williams Injury: Updates on Steelers LB's Shoulder and Recovery

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams said he will "be in a sling for 10 weeks" with a shoulder injury following Sunday's 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.



Williams Comments on Injury

Sunday, Jan. 22

Williams tweeted after the loss: "I gave everything I had. I'm not happy with the outcome but I def can look myself in the mirror and know I gave my all." He added: "And was smacking fools with one shoulder. Bout to be in a sling for 10 weeks. Y'all can't tell me I don't go hard."

Williams hurt his shoulder during his team's Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

In 16 games (in which he's only started four), the 27-year-old recorded 47 combined tackles along with two sacks. As a depth option behind Lawrence Timmons, Williams provided solid secondary contributions for the linebacking corps.

Unfortunately for him, he performed within a shaky Steelers defense that allowed 36 points in the loss to New England.

If there is a silver lining with the setback, it's the timing. Williams will have an entire offseason to get healthy before he is expected to be a major contributor in the Steelers' defensive rotation in 2017 as he enters his prime.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.