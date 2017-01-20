    Pittsburgh SteelersDownload App

    James Harrison Injury: Updates on Steelers LB's Shoulder, Triceps and Return

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is nursing shoulder and triceps injuries that have put his status up in the air for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, according to the team's official injury report.  

    Harrison Officially Questionable

    Friday, Jan. 20

    Although he's listed as questionable, Harrison was a full participant in Friday's practice after he sat out Thursday. 

    The 38-year-old had largely managed to say off the injury report throughout the regular season, and his veteran presence at the second level of the Steelers defense helped bolster the unit's offerings during the 2016 campaign. 

    In 15 regular-season appearances, Harrison notched 53 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles as a rotational presence at the second level. 

    While there haven't been indications to this point that Harrison is at risk of missing the AFC title game, the Steelers have plenty of depth at outside linebacker should he suffer a setback in advance of Sunday's tilt. 

    Jarvis Jones has helped provide reinforcements off the right edge all season long, and Bud Dupree has come on strong throughout the postseason as a true pass-rushing force. 

