Zach Ertz Suffers Head Injury During Eagles vs. Seahawks

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was forced to leave the field after he went down with an apparent head injury.

The team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Ertz has been banged up at times this season. The five-year veteran missed Philadelphia's Week 9 game against the against the Denver Broncos with a hamstring injury.

It took Ertz time to find his rhythm with quarterback Carson Wentz, but he settled in to record a career-high 78 receptions and led the Eagles with 816 receiving yards last season. The duo have continued that bond in 2017, with Ertz averaging a career-high 63.9 receiving yards per game and tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns coming into Sunday.

The Eagles aren't lacking playmakers who can produce in Ertz's absence. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor are each averaging about 14 yards per reception. Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi are big-play weapons on the ground.

Ertz's absence will give Brent Celek an opportunity to reclaim his previous prominent position. The 32-year-old has seen a decrease in playing time with Ertz's emergence, but he has started eight games this season.