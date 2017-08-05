Preston Smith out 1-2 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered at Redskins Training Camp

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced Saturday linebacker Preston Smith suffered a sprained ankle in practice that will keep him out for the next week or two, ESPN.com's John Keim reported.

Gruden added that Smith is wearing a boot around his injured ankle, per the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Smith blew away expectations as a rookie when he recorded eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 30 total tackles.

Following a standout rookie campaign, Smith was thrust into an even bigger role at the start of Year 2 after fellow outside linebacker Junior Galette suffered a torn Achilles. However, his production took a slight dip to the tune of 5.0 sacks, 39 total tackles and one interception.

At the least, it appears Smith will miss Washington's first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, and his status may be in doubt for the team's matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 19.

As long as Smith is back to 100 percent before the start of the regular season Sept. 10, his ankle injury shouldn't be too much of a concern for Washington.