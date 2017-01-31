Travis Benjamin Injury: Updates on Chargers WR's Recovery from Knee Surgery

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin underwent arthroscopic surgery last week on his right knee, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan on Tuesday.

Benjamin Has Dealt with Nagging Knee Issues

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Caplan added that Benjamin has been dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain for "several weeks." A timetable for a possible return to football activities has not been disclosed yet.

Benjamin enjoyed a solid first season with the Chargers, which signed him in the offseason after his breakout 2015 campaign as a member of the Cleveland Browns. His presence was especially vital when top target Keenan Allen went down in September with a torn ACL.

The 27-year-old Miami product remained mostly durable in recent years, playing in all 32 regular-season games across his last two years in Cleveland. He did battle through those lingering knee problems that caused him to miss some time this year, though.

Regardless, he was still able to accrue 677 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions as a lower option behind Tyrell Williams, Dontrelle Inman and tight end Antonio Gates.

If Benjamin is to miss an extended period of time, Williams will figure to take on an even bigger workload as a No. 2 receiver if Allen is able to stay on the field in 2017. The potential absence could also lead to more opportunities for Inman to get involved in the offensive game plan.

All told, the Chargers' aerial attack usually displays plenty of upside with quarterback Philip Rivers at the helm. But with question marks surrounding Allen's durability now being joined with Benjamin's procedure, the uncertainty for a franchise that is preparing for life in a new city continues to grow.