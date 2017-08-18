    Jordan Howard Ruled out for Preseason Game vs. Cardinals with Eye Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Oct 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) leaves the field after beating the Detroit Lions 17-14. at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
    Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

    Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard suffered a corneal abrasion during a walk-through Friday and did not travel with the team for Saturday's preseason clash against the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Chicago Tribune's Rich Campbell

    ESPN's Adam Schefter added the injury is "considered minor."

    Not much went right for the Bears in 2016, but Howard was one of the clear bright spots. The 22-year-old rookie had the difficult task of taking over for Matt Forte, and excelled with 1,313 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

    If not for the rookie tandem of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott with the Dallas Cowboys, Howard would have warranted serious consideration as the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2016. 

    The Bears made significant changes in the offseason, signing Mike Glennon and drafting Mitchell Trubisky to cover the present and future at quarterback. Alshon Jeffery signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. 

    Cameron Meredith showed promise at wide receiver last season with 66 receptions and 888 receiving yards in 14 games. 

    With Howard sidelined, Jeremy Langford, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham and Ka'Deem Carey figure to split the reps Saturday in Arizona. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Reportedly Sign Former Browns RT Austin Pasztor

      Dawgs By Nature
      via Dawgs By Nature
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tyrod Expected to Be Bills' Starting QB

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears Splitting Playing Time Just Right

      Windy City Gridiron
      via Windy City Gridiron
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Highest-Paid NFL Players Heading into the Season

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report