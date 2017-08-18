Jordan Howard Ruled out for Preseason Game vs. Cardinals with Eye Injury

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard suffered a corneal abrasion during a walk-through Friday and did not travel with the team for Saturday's preseason clash against the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Chicago Tribune's Rich Campbell.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the injury is "considered minor."

Not much went right for the Bears in 2016, but Howard was one of the clear bright spots. The 22-year-old rookie had the difficult task of taking over for Matt Forte, and excelled with 1,313 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

If not for the rookie tandem of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott with the Dallas Cowboys, Howard would have warranted serious consideration as the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The Bears made significant changes in the offseason, signing Mike Glennon and drafting Mitchell Trubisky to cover the present and future at quarterback. Alshon Jeffery signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent.

Cameron Meredith showed promise at wide receiver last season with 66 receptions and 888 receiving yards in 14 games.

With Howard sidelined, Jeremy Langford, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham and Ka'Deem Carey figure to split the reps Saturday in Arizona.