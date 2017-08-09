Jay Bruce Reportedly Traded to Indians by Mets for Ryder Ryan

G Fiume/Getty Images

Jay Bruce is on the move once again after the New York Mets reportedly traded the outfielder to the Cleveland Indians.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the news, and Passan noted the Indians will take on all of his salary. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Mets got minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan in return.

This comes after Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported the Indians were working on a deal to land the outfielder.

The 30-year-old player spent the first nine years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds but has now been traded in each of the past two seasons.

Bruce is known to be a streaky hitter, and he showed as much in his time with the Mets. He struggled mightily after joining the Mets on a deadline deal last year, hitting just .219 with a .294 on-base percentage and eight home runs in 50 games. He also went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the winner-take-all Wild Card Game against the San Francisco Giants, which the Mets lost.

While there was speculation he would be dealt again in the offseason, the team instead picked up his $13 million option for 2017, and it paid off at the start of the year. The left-hander has hit .258 in 102 games this season with 29 home runs and 75 RBI.

With New York struggling with injuries and falling far out of contention, however, it was time to deal him to a squad that could use an offensive upgrade.

Bruce has ranked among the best sluggers in baseball throughout his career, hitting 233 home runs in his time with the Reds before his recent stretch with the Mets. At his best, he can be a game-changing player in the middle of the lineup.

Although there is always concern his streakiness can go the other way, the Indians added a valuable commodity as they look to end the 2017 season on a high note.