Terrence Ross out 'Significant Amount of Time' with Knee Injury

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for an unspecified amount of time.

Per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Magic officials said Thursday that Ross will be out "a significant amount of time" after spraining his MCL and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau during Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ross has never been one to miss significant time due to injuries, appearing in at least 73 games every season since he was drafted in 2012, so this will be a different experience for the 26-year-old.

Last year, Ross missed just four games during a season that saw him traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Magic. During that split campaign, Ross appeared in 78 games total and averaged 11.0 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from three.

Now in his first full season with Orlando, Ross is registering 9.0 points a night on a 40.7 percent shooting clip from the floor, including 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Magic have been using Jonathon Simmons as their starting small forward ahead of Ross. Rookie Wesley Iwundu could get more playing time now that Orlando is forced to turn to its depth at the position.