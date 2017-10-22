    Delanie Walker's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, on Crutches

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker reportedly suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 12-9 win over the Cleveland Browns and was spotted on crutches after the game, according to NFL scribe Paul Kuharsky.  

    Walker was a bright spot for the Titans last season. The veteran tight end tied for first on the team in receptions (65) and ranked second in receiving yards (800) and receiving touchdowns (seven). 

    This season, Walker has been surprisingly quiet this season with 32 receptions for 324 yards and no touchdowns through seven weeks.

    That said, he did shed a questionable tag in advance of Sunday's game because of a calf injury and tied a season high with seven catches for 63 yards. 

    If Walker misses time after the Week 8 bye, the Titans can turn to Phillip Supernaw as their primary tight end. Now in his sixth NFL season, Supernaw has played sparingly for four different teams with just 10 career receptions entering 2017. 

