Yusmeiro Petit to Angels: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels have attempted to bolster their bullpen with the free-agent signing of Yusmeiro Petit.

The team announced the deal as a minor league contract that comes with a spring training invite.

Petit is coming off an up-and-down season with the Washington Nationals where he finished with a 4.50 ERA in 62 innings. He was on his way toward a dominant season with a 2.62 ERA in the first half but struggled to the tune of a 9.35 ERA after the All-Star break.

Most of the poor numbers came from two bad games, including five earned runs allowed against the Colorado Rockies and four earned runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old pitcher first reached the majors in 2006 with the Florida Marlins and saw middling success over the next few years. He was out of the league from 2009-11, splitting time between Triple-A, Mexico and Venezuela.

Petit finally got another chance with the San Francisco Giants, playing for four years while amassing a respectable 3.66 ERA and 10-7 record. He also played an important role in the team's run to the 2014 World Series.

While he latched on with the Nationals last season, his poor finish made him expendable this offseason with the team declining his $3 million option.

The Angels will hope he can showcase some more consistency in the upcoming season as a valuable contributor in the middle innings. Petit has proved he can be a versatile option who can handle multiple innings when needed. He has also been used as a starter in desperate situations, producing a quality start in his only chance in 2016.

If he can recreate the success he found in San Francisco, he could be a steal in this market.