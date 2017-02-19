    New York YankeesDownload App

    Jon Niese to Yankees: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    This June 28, 2016 photo shows Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jon Niese in action against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game in Seattle. The New York Mets re-acquired Niese from Pittsburgh on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, bringing the left-handed pitcher back to where he played his first eight seasons in a trade that sent reliever Antonio Bastardo to the Pirates. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    After posting the worst full season of his career in 2016, Jon Niese will look to rebound with the New York Yankees.  

    The veteran lefty agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and Chris Cotillo of SB Nation confirmed the deal.

    Sherman also reported the Yankees will bring Niese into their major league spring training camp with the potential to be used as a starter or reliever.

    Niese split the 2016 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets, going 8-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

    Sent to Pittsburgh from the New York Mets as part of the package that made Neil Walker a Met, Niese never clicked with the Pirates. He struggled before being jettisoned from the rotation and then was sent back to the Mets for Antonio Bastardo.

    "In hindsight, maybe the two fringe prospects and trying to figure out where to reallocate the money might have been a better return [for Walker]," Pirates general manager Neil Huntington said on 93.7 The Fan’s morning show in a surprising public criticism. "That's where the results take us."

    Things did not get any better when Niese returned. He made two starts and pitched in six games for the Mets, posting an 11.45 ERA before missing the final month-plus after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

    The Yankees will be hoping that surgery can help rebound Niese to his pre-2016 form, where he was a solid-but-unspectacular rotational cog. From 2010 to 2015, Niese posted at least 24 starts and had an ERA that hovered between 3.40 and 4.40. If he can come back to that form, the Yankees will have found a good fifth starter and depth option for a low price.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 