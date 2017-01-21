    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Wayne Rooney Becomes Manchester United's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

    Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney receives an award from former Manchester United player Sir Bobby Charlton before playing in his 500th game for his club in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on December 19, 2015. AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 75 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. / AFP / OLI SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney netted his 250th goal for the club against Stoke City on Saturday, usurping Sir Bobby Charlton as the Red Devils' all-time record scorer.

    News of the forward's goal and subsequent landmark came via the club's official Twitter account:

    The England international bagged his goal deep in injury time, curling home a beautiful free-kick to earn his side a draw at Stoke City.

    Here's a look at the revised top scorers in United's history, a standing that Rooney now tops: 

    Manchester United: All-Time Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerGoalsAppearances
    1.Wayne Rooney250547
    2.Sir Bobby Charlton249758
    3.Denis Law237404
    4.Jack Rowley211424
    5.Dennis Viollet179293
    ManUtd.com

    Rooney is also the club's top goalscorer in European matches; he netted for the 39th time in continental competition for the Red Devils against Feyenoord in November, passing Ruud van Nistelrooy's haul of 38.

    While the campaign hasn't been Rooney's best in a Red Devils shirt—he was dropped by manager Jose Mourinho earlier in the season—reaching this milestone is a testament to the high standards he's long set as a United player.

    Indeed, since he joined the club in 2004 from Everton, Rooney has showcased a remarkable amount of consistency.

    That's reflected not only in the haul of goals he has amassed, but the silverware he's won, too. While the highlight of the England captain's United career will be the UEFA Champions League win in 2008, he's also lifted five Premier League titles and one FA Cup with the club.

    Rooney has enjoyed great success at United.
    Rooney has enjoyed great success at United.ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

    Naturally, there have been ups and downs during his stay at the club, but the veteran has largely been a model professional. Sometimes, his application and attitude have been to his own detriment. Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson would often use Rooney in wide positions in key contests because of his willingness to follow tactical instructions.

    But passing Charlton's record secures Rooney's place in United's history and confirms his status as one of the finest players of his generation.

    After all, in addition to becoming United's top scorer, the former Toffees star is also the most prolific England player of all time on the international stage. To be perched at the summit of both lists is an incredible achievement given the history of both teams.

