Jeremy Maclin Returns vs. Jaguars After Being Placed in Concussion Protocol

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday morning that wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was placed in the concussion protocol during the team's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he was cleared to return for the start of the second half.



This would have been a difficult setback for the Ravens if Maclin was forced to miss time, considering he is one of the primary weapons in the aerial attack and was brought in to help replace the retired Steve Smith Sr.'s production.

Maclin suffered a groin injury in 2016 when playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has proved durable throughout his career outside of that ailment. Maclin played at least 13 games in six of his first seven seasons (and at least 15 games five times), but he missed the entire 2013 campaign with a torn ACL.

He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2014 and 2015 but turned in a career-low 536 receiving yards last year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He came into Sunday's game with six receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.