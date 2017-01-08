Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB Injures Ankle vs. Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's postseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

According to Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com, the quarterback said he will play in the team's divisional-round game against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though he hurt his ankle on the last play before his kneel-down at the end of Sunday's 30-12 win.

Klinger also noted Roethlisberger was wearing a walking boot at his press conference.

Roethlisberger has dealt with a handful of injuries in his career, most recently suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee in Week 6, which caused him to miss one start against the New England Patriots.

Prior to that, he missed four games last season because of a shoulder injury. Over the course of his 13-year career, the quarterback has only three seasons in which he played all 16 games.

"Maybe I need to [change my game], but I can't get myself to do it," Roethlisberger said in November, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

The positive is that the 34-year-old has usually been a quick healer and tends to find his way back to the field before initial projections. His knee injury carried a four- to six-week expected recovery time but ended up costing him only one game, plus a bye week.

When healthy, Roethlisberger is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been selected to five Pro Bowls and seems to be only getting better.

He threw for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season and tossed two more touchdowns in Sunday's win.

If Roethlisberger were to be unavailable, the Steelers would likely turn to Landry Jones, who has struggled in limited playing time during his three years in the NFL.