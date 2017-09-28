Ty Montgomery Ruled Out vs. Bears After Suffering Rib Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers playmaker Ty Montgomery suffered a rib injury and was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Montgomery was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a broken rib.

The former receiver is coming off a successful season where he became one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL.

Although he moved in and out of the lineup, he finished 2016 with 457 rushing yards to go with 44 catches and 348 receiving yards. He also had three total touchdowns.

When healthy, he was a star for points-per-reception fantasy leagues and helped the Packers forget about the oft-injured Eddie Lacy and James Starks. Both players departed the organization in the offseason, although it refilled the depth chart by drafting Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays.

Montgomery is still the top option in the backfield and had 124 rushing yards in the first three games. However, the young running backs could get a chance to show what they can do if Montgomery is forced to miss extended time.

Green Bay's offense should be fine as long as Aaron Rodgers is still under center, though. Top targets such as Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Martellus Bennett will ensure the passing attack remains one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

Even with alternatives, the Packers will miss Montgomery's versatility as well as his contributions in the run game.