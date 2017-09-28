    Ty Montgomery Ruled Out vs. Bears After Suffering Rib Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers playmaker Ty Montgomery suffered a rib injury and was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Montgomery was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a broken rib.

    The former receiver is coming off a successful season where he became one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL.

    Although he moved in and out of the lineup, he finished 2016 with 457 rushing yards to go with 44 catches and 348 receiving yards. He also had three total touchdowns.

    When healthy, he was a star for points-per-reception fantasy leagues and helped the Packers forget about the oft-injured Eddie Lacy and James Starks. Both players departed the organization in the offseason, although it refilled the depth chart by drafting Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays.

    Montgomery is still the top option in the backfield and had 124 rushing yards in the first three games. However, the young running backs could get a chance to show what they can do if Montgomery is forced to miss extended time.

    Green Bay's offense should be fine as long as Aaron Rodgers is still under center, though. Top targets such as Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Martellus Bennett will ensure the passing attack remains one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

    Even with alternatives, the Packers will miss Montgomery's versatility as well as his contributions in the run game.

    Related

      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Clay Becomes Packers’ All-time Sacks Leader 💪

      Charean Williams
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers, Bears Link Arms for TNF

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Former NFL RB Sentenced to 2 Years in DV Case

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers Gives Extra Tickets to Police Officers

      Charean Williams
      via ProFootballTalk