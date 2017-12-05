    Devin Booker Carried off the Court with Adductor Injury vs. Raptors

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 05: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the preseason NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 5, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns announced guard Devin Booker suffered a strained left adductor during Tuesday's 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors and will be further evaluated.

    Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com noted Booker was carried off the court. "Replay shows he took a wide step and grabbed at his groin," Bordow added.

    Despite this setback, Booker has been durable throughout his career. He appeared in 76 games as a rookie in 2015-16 and 78 games last season.

    He earned a spot on the All-Rookie first team with 13.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game behind 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent shooting from three-point range. He followed up with 22.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds a night behind 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range in 2016-17.

    He was averaging 24.5 points and 3.9 assists per game this season entering play Tuesday.

    This is shaping up to be a lost season for the 9-17 Suns, but Booker provides optimism for the future. Look for Tyler Ulis, Mike James and Troy Daniels to see more time in the backcourt during the Kentucky product's absence, but his return is critical for development purposes with an eye on years to come.

