Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool Agree on New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool on Wednesday that will keep him at Anfield until 2022.

His previous contract was already set to run until 2020, but the Reds have now tied one of their most important players to extended terms.

Liverpool confirmed the announcement of Brazilian Coutinho's new deal:

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo supplied further details:

Per James Carroll for the Reds' official website, Coutinho said:

I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me. I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.

Coutinho putting pen to paper should end long-term speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, at least for the time being, per Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz.

The former Inter Milan playmaker is a huge asset at Liverpool, and it will be a relief to many at the club that he has made a further commitment.

Football writer Jack Lusby and Fox Sports' Keith Costigan highlighted the importance of the deal:

Meanwhile, OptaFranz offered some insight into why he was handed a new contract:

Since moving to Anfield from Inter in 2013, Coutinho has won two player-of-the-year awards at the club—for 2014-15 and 2015-16—and continues to be excellent under manager Jurgen Klopp in the current campaign.

He has been a key part of Liverpool's fine form in 2016-17—which sees them lying fourth in the Premier League table—netting five goals and providing five assists in 15 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Coutinho is part of one of the most devastating attacking trios in the Premier League.

His contributions in matches are consistently significant as he is capable of scoring and setting up match-winning goals.

Coutinho's decision to sign a new deal is an indication that he is committed to Liverpool for the long term, a huge boost for the Reds and their prospects of winning silverware in the near future.